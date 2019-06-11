Irmo PD investigates fatal shooting that resulted from domestic dispute

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday at the corner of Fallsbury Road and Harleston Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision that left one person dead.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was shot. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Brandon Keith Bishop. Bishop had been shot following a domestic dispute between him and a woman. Bishop was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say the woman was assaulted and her life was threatened. The woman pulled a gun on Bishop and shot him then ran to a nearby home and police were notified.
The Irmo Police Department and SLED are investigating this case along with the Lexington County Coroners Office.
“This was not a random act. Bishop and the female knew each other and have some history of being together,”Captain Courtney Dennis said. “We are still investigating this case and reviewing all of the evidence that we have collected.”
At this point, no charges have been filed, however the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
