First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms for Wednesday, but not as much rain this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms for your Wednesday, but not as much rain is expected for your Father’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers are possible late tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
· Have your umbrella handy Wednesday. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms (80%). Highs will be in the low 70s.
· An isolated shower is possible Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.
· Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 80s.
· On Father’s Day, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and an isolated storm or two (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Showers will likely move back in late tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Make sure you keep your umbrella handy Wednesday! We’re tracking scattered showers and storms as we go through the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for localized flooding. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
An isolated shower is possible Thursday (20%). Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Dry weather is expected Friday and Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s. An isolated shower/storm could develop on Father’s Day (20%). Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Move In (30%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (80%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Father’s Day: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.