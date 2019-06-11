First Alert Forecast: A Lull In The Rain, Only For Today

Rain Is Over…For A Day…Wet Wednesday Ahead
A weak cold front has moved through the state, this will keep us dry today. However, it will last for less than 24 hours, as Low pressure will develop to our south over the Gulf and move up into GA and off our coast tomorrow. This will take place quickly and we’ll start to see area of showers late tonight with periods of rain much of Wednesday. It will be noticeably cooler with Highs only in the 70s by tomorrow afternoon.
Another front will sweep in by Thursday and take all of the rain with it. Sunshine and less humid conditions for Thursday – Saturday. High pressure moves off the coast by early next week and we’ll return to a summer pattern of rater Hot and Humid conditions with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- Dry conditions today will turn to widespread rain by Wednesday. Some rain will be heavy
- Sunny, dry and less humid Thursday through the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, Highs Lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers/rain late. Lows Lower 60s
Wednesday: Periods of showers/rain. Some rain will be heavy. Highs upper 70s Rain chance 70%
