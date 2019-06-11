District to implement clear bag policy for athletic events

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning this fall, Lexington-Richland School District Five will now implement a clear bag requirement at all sporting events.
“Safety and security are high priorities in our district,” said Dr. Michael Harris, chief planning and administrative officer for School District Five. “We’ve revisited our safety measures each season to make changes where needed and do all that we can to ensure the safety of our students-athletes and spectators at games. The new clear bag requirement is an administrative action we will implement at varsity and sub-varsity athletic events, and we will continue to monitor and review our safety measures moving forward.”
The following items will not be allowed:
- Purses
- Bags
- Containers larger than a small clutch
- Backpacks
- Binoculars cases
- Briefcases
- Camera bags
- Cinch Bags
- Coolers
- Diaper Bags
- Fanny Packs
- Grocery or trash bags
- Luggage
- Mesh bags
- Tinted plastic bags
Clear tote bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC must not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. One gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will also be allowed.
The new policy is part of the new safety measures that were implemented last fall. Now, varsity events at Chapin, Dutch Fork and Irmo High will now utilize metal detectors. Bags will also be subject to searches at entry points in line with state statute allowing “reasonable search.” Students in eighth grade or younger are required to attend games with a parent or guardian. School resource officers will also travel with teams for road games.
The new clear bag policy will be implemented starting this fall.
