Deputies: Sumter man attacks man, woman at home in attempted armed robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies have arrested 17-year-old Daniel Fickens.
According to officials, Fickens entered a home on Whites Mill Road belonging to a man and woman without permission. Once inside, Fickens asked the woman where the man’s money was. He later forced the woman to stand before his pushed her down and dragged her on the floor.
Deputies said Fickens, who was armed with a dark-colored handgun, also hit the woman while he was inside the home.
Later, the man arrived home and was approached by Fickens and demanded money. Shortly after that, Fickens hit the man in the face and knocked him to the ground before going into the man’s pockets.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.
Fickens was arrested on June 4 and charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Fickens was denied bond and is currently being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
