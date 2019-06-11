CPD identifies one of two Bradley Drive burglary suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have identified one of two suspects who broke into a home on the 1600 block of Bradley Drive last month.
On May 24th surveillance video shows Kemaray Brant and another suspect breaking into the residence and steal several electronics including a 60′ television worth $2,000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
