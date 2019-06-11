Authorities try to corral alligator with an appetite for cars

When it comes to taking a bite, McGruff the Crime Dog has nothing on this guy

Caddo Parish authorities say this eight-foot alligator has an appetite for cars, or at least one patrol deputy's vehicle. [Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office]
By Curtis Heyen | June 10, 2019 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 7:00 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - McGruff the Crime Dog might take a bite out of crime.

But an alligator has an appetite for cars.

Or, at least one deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The eight-foot reptile was spotted in the middle of Louisiana Highway 1 “in the hills of north Caddo Parish,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies tried to contain it while waiting for wildlife experts to arrive.

Instead, it got away.

But before doing so, the alligator took a big bite out of the front of a deputy’s car.

