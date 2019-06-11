American Red Cross kicks off ‘Missing Types’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the American Red Cross begins its “Missing Types” campaign in hopes of raising awareness for the need for blood donations.
As part of the campaign, the letters A, B, and O -- known as the main blood group -- will be missing from social media pages, signs, websites, and brands to show how important blood donors are for patients in need of blood.
“Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood. When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why we are asking those eligible to help fill the missing types by making a donation appointment today. Don’t wait for the letters A, B and O to go missing from hospital shelves again.”
To help, you can make an appointment to give blood by visiting this link, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
