Traffic signals not functioning at several intersections near downtown Columbia due to power outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police officers are directing traffic near downtown Columbia as several traffic signals are not functioning due to power outages.
Here’s a quick look at the intersections affected:
- Harden at Bull
- Bull Street at Elmwood Avenue
- Harden Street at Medical Drive
- Main Street at River Drive
- Main Street at Confederate Avenue
- Main Street at Anthony Avenue
Officers in bright yellow safety will be directing traffic in these areas. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving in these areas.
According to Dominion Energy, more than 500 customers in these area are also without power.
Check back for updates.
