Terry Bowden joins Clemson coaching staff as grad assistant

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Former Akron and Auburn head coach Terry Bowden has joined the Clemson coaching staff.
Bowden was let go from Akron in early December. He went 35-52 in seven seasons at Akron, but he guided the Zips to the MAC East division title in 2017 and bowl appearances in two of the previous three years.
At Clemson, Bowden is pursuing a Master's in athletic leadership and will be assisting as an unpaid graduate intern during that time.
