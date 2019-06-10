SC ranks in top 20 for the most fun states to visit in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With summer around the corner, WalletHub released a report ranking states overall by how fun they are to visit, and the Palmetto State came in 17th on the list.
To determine the states that offered the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 26 key metrics ranging from movie costs to casinos per capita.
According to WalletHub’s report, South Carolina ranked above average in the categories of restaurants; golf courses and country clubs; amusement parks; performing arts theaters; and variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.
Fun in South Carolina (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.)
- 18th – Restaurants per Capita
- 12th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
- 15th – Amusement Parks per Capita
- 24th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
- 27th – Fitness Centers per Capita
- 29th – Access to National Parks
- 23rd – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments
