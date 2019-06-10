Richland Co. deputies arrest man wanted for stealing vehicle, credit cards

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old Elijah Worthy.
Deputies said they found Worthy at home sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said Worthy also had two stolen credit cards which in his possession. The credit cards were taken from two different vehicles in the Cobblestone and Lake Carolina communities.
Officials also determined Worthy was linked to a vehicle break-in that took place in the Blythewood area after investigators were able to match his fingerprint to one lifted from the stolen vehicle.
Worthy has been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle, and two counts of financial transaction card theft.
He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
