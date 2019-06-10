RCSD: Man arrested, loses custody of 3 children after fracturing son’s arm with paddle

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday by Richland County deputies after being charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Officers said Antonio Singleton admitted to breaking a 12-year-old boy’s arm after deputies arrived at a local hospital. The doctor told deputies Singleton admitted he caused the injury by hitting the boy with a paddle on his lower rear end. Officials said the boy reached around with this arm to protect himself from being hit and the paddle hit him in the arm.
Singleton told the doctor that the incident happened on June 8 and he brought the boy to the hospital after he noticed the arm swelling up. Singleton wrapped the boy’s arm and gave him a pain killer. One day later, Singleton said he noticed the swelling had not gone down when he got home from work. That’s when he took the boy to the hospital.
Singleton appeared very distraught and apologetic and said he would never hurt his children.
Singleton’s three children, including the 12-year-old, were taken into DSS custody. Singleton is currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
