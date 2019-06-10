OCSO arrest Mingo Street armed robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect connected with an armed robbery on Mingo Street.
Zaron Shivers, 24, has been charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Around 2:30 p.m. on June 5th investigators were called to the 500 block of Mingo Street. Upon arrival, they found a man who said he had been hit in the head and his wallet was taken.
The man said two men owed him $20 and under the guise of traveling to an ATM, he got into a car with them.
Instead, the men hit him with an unknown object hard enough that he “saw stars after being struck,” according to the report.
After taking the man’s wallet that contained a small amount of cash, they left the man on Mingo Street.
The man then knocked on the door of a witness asking for help. He was later transported to the Regional Medical Center.
Shivers was taken into custody at his place of employment by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.
His bond was denied during a hearing on Saturday.
Investigators say they are still searching for the second suspect believed to be involved.
If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
