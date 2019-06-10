New luxury apartments in Five Points open in Claussen’s Bakery space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New luxury apartments are open and available for leasing in the former Claussen’s Bakery space in Five points.
The apartments, all studio and loft spaces, have been renovated over the past several months into 29 unique units all boasting large windows, kitchens, and various amenities within the complex. Julie Tuttle, a partner with developer Styx Co., said their goal was to keep the historic, but add a modern twist.
“There’s exposed brick...there’s original floors...we brought back some of the original steel that was up in the attic,” Tuttle said, “there are a lot of stories these walls and floors tell so we really wanted to bring all of that history into new life.”
The rooms are large, many with original hardwood flors, but tons of modern amenities like granites and marbles in the kitchens and bathrooms. No two layouts are the same, but beautiful light in the common spaces pervades throughout. The renovation and historic restoration of the building took about 8 months, but the structure itself has had a long life.
“The building was built in 1928 so we wanted to make sure we stayed true to the space,” Tuttle said.
John Sherrer, Director of Cultural Resources with Historic Columbia, also noted that the history of the building has continued to fascinate many who see it.
“It’s really an amazing landmark. So many people have grown to know it over their decades here in Columbia,” Sherrer noted.
“Knowing Five Points today, Claussen’s will be an amazing addition...it will be a magnet for people who are creative, interested in the capital city, and will want to live where the action is.”
