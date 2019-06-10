Lane closures on Killian Road begin Monday night, expect delays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Expect delays near Killian Road and I-77. Starting Monday night, SCDOT will begin a six-week long construction project to the repair the bridge there.
Crews say the project will be done in two phases, each lasting about three weeks. The first phase begins Monday, with parts of Killian Road down to just one lane for westbound drivers. SCDOT has not specified exactly what time the closures will begin.
The lane closure starts at Killian Crossing and will end after the I-77 overpass. Once crews finish with work on the right lane, traffic will be shifted onto this new lane and the left lane will be closed for the final phase of the project.
This is, of course, a very busy area and this could mean significant traffic and delays during your commute.
Officials say, weather permitting, they hope to meet their six-week deadline with crews working around the clock. Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route, if possible, but if you are driving in the area, SCDOT crews ask that you please drive with caution.
This is part of SCDOT’s 10-year plan to improve “structurally deficient” bridges throughout South Carolina.
You will still have access to I-77 at this interchange throughout the construction.
