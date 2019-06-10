‘I was thinking not again’: two apartment shootings in less than a month, residents on edge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been a terrifying few weeks for residents at a Richland County apartment complex.
There have been shots fired at least twice in less than a month at Deerfield Run apartments, which is just off of Parklane Road.
One shooting happened at the end of May and the most recent happened Sunday morning.
While no one was injured in either shooting, both homes and apartments were damaged.
“They fired, rapid fire, then they stopped and then they started firing again,” an anonymous resident said. “I was thinking not again. Not again. The first time I heard the shots I was terrified. My daughter had just walked in. I thought the worst of it was over, and then it just started again.”
That resident said this is the second time she heard the sound of gunshots echo in her neighborhood.
Now, this resident wants to take matters in her own hands.
She’s asking for more security, like a gate, to be put up in the front of the neighborhood.
“I was planning on starting a petition, I was planning on going door to door asking everybody to sign, and then taking that over to the management,” the resident said. “I really believe that if we had some type of gate out here or security it would make it more difficult for them to drive through and just fire randomly.”
WIS reached out to corporate asking about any future plans in installing a gate.
They did not reply.
“The majority of us have agreed that we’re going to be armed and dangerous,” Another anonymous resident said. “Unless we can get a gate or something to help protect us. If we can’t get the protection we’re going to protect ourselves.”
One resident shared with us an email from corporate when she asked about the gate.
They said in a statement “Gates do not necessarily keep an area secure. We have our security service working with local law enforcement.”
Investigators say you can expect to see more officers patrolling the area.
According to the incident report, this is not believed to be connected to gangs.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. If you have any information or tips about what happened, you’re asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
