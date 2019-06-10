First Alert Forecast: More Rain On The Way!

Wet Pattern To Continue For A Few More Days
Abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture is being pumped into the Southeast and this will lead to widespread showers, rain and thunderstorms today through Wednesday. Tomorrow will see a touch drier air that will suppress some of the moisture however, we are right back at it on Wednesday.
A cold front will be able to pick up the upper level Low pressure and move it and all the moisture out of the state and we’ll see much drier conditions Thursday into Saturday.
Until then, look for periods of heavy rain. We could see an additional 2” of rain by Wednesday. Flooding will start to be of concern as we move forward the next 24-48 hours. This is something we’ll have to keep a close eye on.
Storm Timeline and Threats:
Time: Today: 2PM – 1AM Tuesday
- Heavy Rain
- FLASH Flooding
- Flooding
- Gusty winds in a few thunderstorms
Weather Highlights:
- Another warm, very humid day with showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon
- Biggest Threat: Heavy rain
- Clearing and drier by Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid . Scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Some will contain heavy rain and downpours. Rain chance 60% Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending late. Some with heavy rain and downpours. Rain chance 60%. Lows upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s
