Dillion County Sheriff’s Office searching for 85-year-old woman

LATTA, S.C. (WIS) - An 85-year-old woman has been reported missing by the Latta Police Department.
Jaxie Rogers was last seen leaving the IGA on Richardson Street around 2 p.m. on June 7th.
According to officials, Rogers was possibly spotted in North Carolina around 3:30 p.m. on June 7th. She was also possibly sighted on June 9th around 12 p.m. traveling on I-95.
Rogers is described as a white female, 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants, and pink and purple shoes.
Rogers drives a white 2008 Buick with a tag that reads DYY232. The vehicle has a handicap placard on the rearview mirror.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.