Claflin names Warmack as new president

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Claflin University Board of Trustees has named Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack as its new president.
After previously serving as the president at Harris-Stowe State University for five years, Dr. Warmack becomes the university’s ninth president succeeding Dr. Henry N. Tisdale, who served as president for Claflin for 25 years.
“I am honored to lead one of the nation’s premier Historically Black College and Universities that has a tradition of producing visionary leaders and a proven track record devoted to student success,” Warmack said. “My aspiration is to honor President Tisdale’s amazing legacy, by continuing the Claflin standard as a beacon of excellence in higher education for future generations to come. I am humbled by the opportunity afforded me to carry the torch and to continue the growth and development of Claflin University as a dynamic and powerful center of scholarship, research, and education.”
Before his tenure at Harris-Stowe State, Dr. Warmack was the Senior Vice President for Administration and Student Services at Bethune-Cookman University. He also spent time at Rhodes College as the Associate Dean of Students.
Dr. Warmack attended Delta State University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in education and a Master’s degree in sociology. He went on to earn his Doctorate in educational leadership with a specialization in higher education from Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
Dr. Warmack will begin his tenure as president on Aug. 1, 2019.
