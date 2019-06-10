Claflin names Warmack as new president

“I am honored to lead one of the nation’s premier Historically Black College and Universities that has a tradition of producing visionary leaders and a proven track record devoted to student success,” Warmack said. “My aspiration is to honor President Tisdale’s amazing legacy, by continuing the Claflin standard as a beacon of excellence in higher education for future generations to come. I am humbled by the opportunity afforded me to carry the torch and to continue the growth and development of Claflin University as a dynamic and powerful center of scholarship, research, and education.”