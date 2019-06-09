Richland County Coroner investigating murder-suicide on Summit Townes Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified two people who died in a shooting incident yesterday.
Richland County deputies responded to the residence for a welfare check on the 400 block of Summit Townes Way.
Upon arrival, they found a woman and a man deceased inside the residence.
The woman has been identified as Nivia N. Johnson, 38. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The man has been identified as David C. Bailey, 39. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner has ruled this incident a murder-suicide.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
