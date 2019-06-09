‘I don’t have kids, she is my world:’ Midlands woman searching for lost dog after house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a fire ripped through two homes on Twin Eagles Drive last Sunday, one homeowner lost more than just her house.
Michelle Hall, who lived in one of the homes, has been searching for her dog Emmy who escaped during the fire.
Hall was not home when the fire took place.
She says her neighbors knew she has two dogs, Emmy and Ralphie.
“So they kicked in the door, and as soon as they kicked in the door my one dog Emmy, she shot out and ran,” Hall said. “My other dog, he used to be crate trained and I keep the crate in the living room for him, and he ran and got into his crate, so they [neighbors] were able to shut the crate door and take him out.”
Emmy, a boxer hound mix, has been missing since last Sunday.
“It’s heartbreaking. Because I got her whenever she was three months and I’ve had her for ten years. She’s my girl. I don’t have kids she is my world. ”
Hall has placed lost dog posters throughout the neighborhood and town. She is doing what she can with hopes she will be found.
“I come every morning and every night and I put out fresh water and food for her. We have cameras out that are focusing on the food and the water to see if she comes back to them,” Hall said. “I’ve had Ralphie out here so hopefully she could smell him and me and just try to find her way back home.”
Hall says the last known sighting of Emmy is on Howell road on the Northwoods golf course.
She was last seen wearing a hot pink collar with her name and Hall’s phone number on it.
“I miss her so much so if you could just call me and keep her safe until I can come get her, that’s all I need,” Hall said.
If you’ve seen Emmy, you can email Michelle Hall at Micmhall@gmail.com.
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
