The Cayce Department of Public Safety is requesting the community’s help identifying the subject shown below. The suspect was involved in an armed robbery during the early morning hours of June 9th, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or report tips anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000. #CayceDPS #CaycePride #CrimeSC #WeWillFindYou