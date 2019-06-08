4th annual ‘CAST for Kids’ held on Billy Dreher Island

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - A group of children with special needs met at Billy Dreher Island for the 4th annual CAST for Kids fishing tournament Friday.
Volunteer fishermen from the Lake Murray Senior Bass club helped kids and chaperones get out on the water to catch some.
The rain didn’t stop the fun either, each of the 25 children managed to hook at least one fish before coming in for a BBQ lunch.
CAST for Kids is a national non-profit that helps children with special needs get out and enjoy nature through the sport of fishing.
Friday’s event was organized by the special needs ministry leadership of Mt. Horeb United Methodists Church.
