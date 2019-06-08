Teacher surprised with award to end school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Upstate teacher got a special surprise on Friday in Columbia.
Jennifer Matthews of the Cyber Academy of South Carolina received the Showcase Special Education Award for her work.
The award recognizes Special Education coordinators who have gone above and beyond their call of duty.
“I’ve always kinda had a hart for those who aren’t as fortunate or who are overlooked, the outcast,” Matthews said. “So, I’ve always just had a heart for that. I want to improve educational outcomes for students with disabilities. Just always since I was very young, I had a very tender heart for children and those who can’t speak for themselves.”
Along with the award, Matthews also received a $500 check.
This is the first year the award has been given out by the Charter Institute at Erskine.
