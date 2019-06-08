Music Therapy Workshop held in Blythewood to help veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday in Blythewood, veterans got the chance to be a part of a music therapy workshop.
The workshop happened at The Big Red Barn Retreat, a non-profit that helps our military and spouses find healing.
The music therapy event included exercises allows those taking part to express themselves at their own pace.
"It's a service that not many people know about and a lot of times, this is one of my favorite quotes is 'music speaks when words fail.' A lot of times its' hard to put in words the experiences that they've had and the emotions that are suit-cased along with those experiences, so music gives them the opportunity to express themselves without having to go too deep if they don't want to,” Board Certified Music Therapist Laura Theismann said.
