Man wanted for stealing car with child inside arrested, extradited

David Monts, 26, was arrested in West Virginia after a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Interstate 64 just one day after a car was stolen from a restaurant in Five Points. The stolen car, according to officials, was a silver Mercedes which had a 9-month-old boy secured in a car seat. Shortly after the car was stolen, officers found the boy unharmed on the porch of a nearby home. The boy was later reunited with his family.