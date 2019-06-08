Lexington Co. driver charged with DUI following crash on South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision between a Lexington Co. patrol unit and another vehicle has resulted in felony DUI charge.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy driving a county-owned car when he was hit head-on by Michael Jordan Nichols.
Nichols, 36, will be charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Troopers say he crossed the center line and drove the wrong way before the crash occurred.
Nichols was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The deputy involved in the crash suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
