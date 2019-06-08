Leonardo Brown named new Richland Co. administrator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council will have a new administrator starting July 15.
Leonardo Brown was named to the position by the council after mulling over four finalists who were selected from a nationwide search.
Brown currently works as the county administrator for Smith County, Texas. He has 19 years of management and leadership experience both in the public and private sectors. The Shrevport, La., native is responsible for executive leadership management, financial planning and budgetary issues, human resource development, public works, and communication as county administrator in Smith County.
Brown will start as Richland County administrator on July 15.
