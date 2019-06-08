Latta Police Department searching for 85-year-old woman

Latta Police Department searching for 85-year-old woman
Jaxie Rogers
By Jazmine Greene | June 8, 2019 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:26 PM

LATTA, S.C. (WIS) - An 85-year-old woman has been reported missing by the Latta Police Department.

Jaxie Rogers was last seen leaving the IGA on Richardson Street around 2 p.m. on June 7th.

Jaxie Rogers (Source: Latta Police Department)
Jaxie Rogers (Source: Latta Police Department)

According to officials, Rogers was possibly spotted in North Carolina around 3:30 p.m.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants, and pink and purple shoes.

Rogers drives a white 2008 Buick with a tag that reads DYY232. The vehicle has a handicap placard on the rearview mirror.

White Buick (Source: Latta Police Department)
White Buick (Source: Latta Police Department)

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.