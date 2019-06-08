Governor ‘hoping for the best but ready for the worst’ this hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster spoke with emergency management officials in coastal areas Friday to see how they’re preparing for potential hurricanes this year.
His first stop was in Horry County.
“We don’t know when they’re going to come, but we have to be ready for them,” the governor said.
He is urging every South Carolinian to have a personal plan. In 2018, Florence and Michael really pummeled the state: flooding homes, businesses, and devastating farmers.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture said the storms destroyed millions of dollars worth in crops.
Many of the hardest hit areas are still recovering. Governor McMaster said these storms and other recent natural disasters have taught the state some valuable lessons.
“We have to be ready, be prepared,” Gov. McMaster said. “Know who to talk to and when. Be specific, clear authoritative and correct when you give information to the public.”
As far as recovery aid goes, this week President Donald Trump signed a $19 billion relief bill into law. Governor McMaster said he’s unsure exactly how much money South Carolina will get from this.
“We have a tremendous delegation we are hoping now that the bill has been signed that we will have advantages because of that,” he said. “We are counting on Representative Tom Rice and other leadership to be sure that is happening. We are very happy with the progress.”
To create your personal plan for hurricane season, click here.
