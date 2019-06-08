First Alert Forecast: Periods of heavy rain/storms likely today and tomorrow

First Alert Days posted for today and Sunday for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms
Tropical air continues to push into the Southeast region this weekend into at least Wednesday. This will bring high chances for rain for the weekend into early next week. Along with the periods of heavy rain come the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms as well. Localized flooding will be a concern again today and Sunday as we could see several inches of rain in a short period of time.
Clouds and rain will hold the temperatures down into the 80s over the next several days. The pattern will start to dry out by late next week as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 which is seasonable for this time for the year.
The biggest concerns for storms today and tomorrow will be heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for periods of very heavy rain, possible flooding, gusty winds and lightning.
- We’re expecting another 3-5 inches of rain by early next week.
- Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 80s.
- Drier by the end of next week
Forecast:
First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Highs middle 80s
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms ending. Otherwise, cloudy. Low near 70
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Highs middle 80s
Monday: A 60% chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: A 70% chance for more showers and storms during the day. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms ending by 2AM Saturday morning. Otherwise, Cloudy. Low Near 70
