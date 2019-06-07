WIS to sponsor home improvement project Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, WIS is sponsoring a home for the non-profit “Home Works” as part of our “Year of the Veteran” initiative.
On Saturday, volunteers will gather to help make improvements to the home of Korean war veteran Charlie Hopkins.
“It made me feel good,” Hopkins said. “It made me feel like my time in the service wasn’t in vain and I know I’m going to enjoy my house when Home Works finishes with it.”
Volunteers are encouraged to come out and help. No construction experience is needed. However, you are encouraged to bring gloves to the work site. Tools, water, snacks, and lunch will be provided.
Volunteers must be over the age of 13 to work. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
