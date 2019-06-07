RCSD searching for suspects involved in vehicle tampering and theft in Blythewood community

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle tampering and two vehicle thefts in the Cobblestone community of Blythewood on June 6.
The suspect or suspects entered nine vehicles, which were left unlocked, and stole various property including handbags, wallets, electronics, and tools. Additionally, two vehicles which had spare keys inside were stolen. Both of those vehicles were later recovered in the 100 block of Mary Lawhorn Road.
Incidents like this are an important reminder to never leave personal property in plain view inside your vehicle and to always check to make sure your car is locked.
RCSD is asking anyone with information about these incidents, please call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.