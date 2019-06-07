Storm sends massive inflatable Chick-fil-A cow flying through air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Strong storms moved through central Alabama Friday afternoon, causing tree damage and power outages.
The high winds also led to a lunchtime surprise for people at a Montgomery Chick-fil-A.
Savannah Wallace said she was at the Chick-fil-A on Eastern Boulevard when wind picked up the restaurant’s massive inflatable cow and sent it flying through the air. She said the cow hit several vehicles, including hers.
Wallace wasn’t aware of any damage to the vehicles.
Wallace recorded video of the incident, saying “Flying cows do exist!!”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.