Standing water, downed trees force motorists in Lexington Co. to find new routes

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Friday’s severe thunderstorms made traveling a little more difficult for some motorists in Lexington County.
Officials with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported several roadways, including Interstate 20, with standing water. There were also reports of downed trees in Lexington County as well.
Motorists are urged to use caution if standing water is on the roadway. If possible, use alternate routes to get to your destination.
