Seventh Woods has joined the South Carolina program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - The South Carolina basketball roster has gained another member as Seventh Woods will transfer to the program after electing to leave North Carolina.
Woods announced on April 25 that he would leave the Tar Heels program and wrote that his time there was “nothing short of amazing.” Now, however, he’s elected to transfer back to his home town. He first posted his new South Carolina ID student card on his Instagram account, but TheBigSpur.com has confirmed with a source within the basketball program that Woods will be a part of the program.
"He's admitted and ready to go," the source said.
The Gamecocks’ basketball roster is currently full to the allotted maximum with scholarship players, so Woods will be a walk-on his first year on campus as he sits out to redshirt. Woods will be eligible to play for the program in the 2020-21 season, which will be his final year of college eligibility.
Woods averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists in 10.8 minutes per game for the Tar Heels in 2018-19 while serving as Coby White’s backup. White elected to enter the NBA Draft following his freshman season, leaving the door open for Woods to potentially claim the starting job next season.
Woods committed and signed with North Carolina in 2015 picking the Tar Heels over South Carolina. Sources at the time indicated that the weekend prior to National Signing Day, Woods was leaning towards staying home and signing with the Gamecocks. But instead, he decided to leave the state.
Coming out of Hammond School, Woods held a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and was considered the No. 48 prospects in the country. He was injured both his freshman and sophomore years at UNC.
Going into the 2019-20 season, when Woods is sitting out, the Gamecocks will have six guards on the roster - four coming back and two incoming freshmen. The Gamecocks are likely to lose A.J. Lawson, who is a rising sophomore currently, following next season to the NBA. Lawson went through the NBA Draft process this offseason but announced recently he’s returning to school.
Woods will be able to practice with the Gamecocks during his redshirt season. He will be a part of a team that has only one guard - Lawson - who has played against competition from the Southeastern Conference. Woods will bring national championship experience to the Gamecocks program, and also 815 minutes played for the Tar Heels.
Woods, who played in 94 games with North Carolina but only one start, struggled to get much time his junior season with the program. He played only 5.2 minutes per game in the postseason. He did have three or more assists in a game 12 times on the year, and a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.
