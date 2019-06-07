Orangeburg Co. man sentenced to 17 years in prison after shooting woman at ATM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 27-year-old man has now been sentenced to serve time in prison after shooting a 66-year-old woman at an ATM.
Lemont Smith pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after shooting a woman in Lexington County in September 2018.
According to officials, the woman was at an ATM near a store on Augusta Road around 7 p.m. Authorities said Smith approached the woman, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded the money in her hand. Smith later shot the woman in the hand when she tried to fight Smith off. Smith then got into a truck and left the scene.
The woman was able to drive a short distance after being shot before flagging down someone. The witness remained with the woman until medical personnel arrived with West Columbia Police.
Smith was later identified by members of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department from images released from surveillance footage. Investigators in Clarendon County said Smith stole a truck from a convenience store in Manning.
Smith was arrested on September 3, 2018.
