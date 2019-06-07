Gilbert man charged with murder following death of grandmother

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested Dustin Edward Hoff following his grandmother’s death.
According to investigators, the family of Elaine Hall requested a welfare check on the 77-year-old woman. When a deputy arrived at her home on Neely Wingard Road, Hall’s body was found inside. Officials said the woman was beaten to death.
According to the arrest warrant, Hoff “beat the victim with a blunt object, causing death.”
Moments later, deputies spotted Hoff driving Hall’s van by the home while they were on the scene. Deputies stopped Hoff near the home and arrested him for driving under suspension.
When he was pulled over, law enforcement observed blood on his clothing.
According to the arrest warrant, CSI performed a presumptive test for blood from his pant legs, which came back positive.
Hoff was later charged with murder and ill treatment of an animal after investigators found a dog stabbed to death inside Hall’s home.
WIS found Hoff has a history of criminal charges that date back to 2008, ranging from domestic violence, criminal conspiracy, burglaries, and possession of drugs.
Hoff is currently being held in Lexington County Detention Center.
His bond was denied Thursday.
