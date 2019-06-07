Gilbert man charged with murder following death of grandmother

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have arrested Dustin Edward Hoff following his grandmother’s death.
According to investigators, the family of Elaine Hall requested a welfare check on the 77-year-old woman. When a deputy arrived at her home on Neely Wingard Road, Hall’s body was found inside. Officials said the woman was beaten to death.
Moments later, deputies spotted Hoff driving Hall’s van by the home while they were on the scene. Deputies stopped Hoff near the home and arrested him for driving under suspension.
Hoff was later charged with murder and ill treatment of an animal after investigators found a dog stabbed to death inside Hall’s home.
Hoff is currently being held in Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.