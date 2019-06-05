Troopers: Expect law enforcement presence on SC highways Thursday for hurricane lane reversal exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers should expect to see a significant law enforcement presence on South Carolina highways Thursday as they conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise.
Troopers will test lane reversal plans as hurricane season begins. There will be no traffic lanes that are actually reversed during the exercise, but law enforcement will be in place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the shoulders of highways and at exit locations.
Aerial units will also be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.
The hurricane evacuation exercise is designed to test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order.
The exercise will simulate lane reversals on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort. SCDOT equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almeda to Hampton in Hampton County, according to Captain R.K. Hughes of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed on Interstate 26 from the intersection of I-526 and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.
Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion By-Pass
