Teens arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill teenage girl during armed robbery

Officials said the incident happened at a home on Wild Indigo Court around 9:45 Wednesday morning. Deputies said the teenage girl was sleeping in her room when she heard noise coming from outside the room. When the door opened, the 14-year-old boy pointed a gun at her face and handed her a note that said “Don’t move or I’ll kill you.” While she was being held at gunpoint, the teenage girl said she could hear the second boy foraging through other bedrooms in the home.