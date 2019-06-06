Teens arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill teenage girl during armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy after officials said they broke into a home and threatened to kill a teenage girl.
Officials said the incident happened at a home on Wild Indigo Court around 9:45 Wednesday morning. Deputies said the teenage girl was sleeping in her room when she heard noise coming from outside the room. When the door opened, the 14-year-old boy pointed a gun at her face and handed her a note that said “Don’t move or I’ll kill you.” While she was being held at gunpoint, the teenage girl said she could hear the second boy foraging through other bedrooms in the home.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video and noticed the two boys were wearing backpacks and gloves before they made their way into the home through a back window. The incident ultimately forced a temporary lockdown of Ridge View High School.
The 14-year-old was detained by two Richland County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers who were on high alert because of the situation. The 15-year-old turned himself in later that day.
Both teens have been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a vioelnt crime, and petit larceny.
