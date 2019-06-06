Special viewing and forum for ‘Emanuel’ Documentary will be held at The Meeting Place Church

Before the movie, the church and theatre will host a forum to reflect on the 4th anniversary of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre. The forum will kick off with a discussion between Bishop Eric Freeman, Alana Simmons Grant (granddaughter of the late Rev. Daniel Simmons), and the Honorable Jay Richardson (former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Dylann Roof prosecutor). WIS-TV Anchor Judi Gatson will moderate the conversation.