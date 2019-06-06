Special viewing and forum for ‘Emanuel’ Documentary will be held at The Meeting Place Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Meeting Place Church and Spotlight Theatres are coming together for a special showing of the documentary Emanuel on June 17, the four- year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church shooting.
Emanuel shares the stories of witnesses, survivors and family members affected by the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre. The documentary was produced by Stephen Curry, Viola Davis, and Mariska Hargitay. The special viewing is one night only and the Meeting Place Church in Columbia will discount tickets for $5.
Before the movie, the church and theatre will host a forum to reflect on the 4th anniversary of the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church massacre. The forum will kick off with a discussion between Bishop Eric Freeman, Alana Simmons Grant (granddaughter of the late Rev. Daniel Simmons), and the Honorable Jay Richardson (former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Dylann Roof prosecutor). WIS-TV Anchor Judi Gatson will moderate the conversation.
The forum discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the viewing will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/emanueldocumentary.
Emanuel will be shown in theaters only on June 17 and June 19. Theaters showing the documentary can be found on Emanuel’s website. All producers’ proceeds from the documentary will go to the families of the Emanuel Nine and to survivors of the shooting.
