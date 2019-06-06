Officials: Drowning of 5-year-old SC girl at hotel pool ruled accidental

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has ruled the drowning death of a 5-year-old girl at a hotel pool as accidental.
Investigators have determined that the death of Faith Gilmore was “a tragic accident.” At this point, no charges are forthcoming.
According to witnesses, Faith was playing with family and friends at a pool at the Econo Lodge hotel on North Washington Street on Saturday. Authorities said adults were on hand and several individuals were within arms’ reach of Faith when they discovered something was wrong even though she remained above water.
Initial autopsy results uncovered Faith’s body suffered no physical trauma. However, toxicology reports are pending.
