Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigates shooting on Vonda Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Vonda Drive at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Shots were fired at a home with four people inside. No one was injured during the shooting.
Investigators believe multiple shots were fired from the road. They are collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors. Currently, there are no suspects and investigators do not know if the house was targeted or have a description of the vehicle used in the incident.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asks that anyone with any information share tips with @MidlandsCrime at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.