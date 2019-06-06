Interstate 26 eastbound now open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Interstate 26 eastbound is now open after a collision blocked the interstate Thursday morning.
Interstate 26 eastbound at the 144 mile marker was blocked due to a tractor trailer collision one mile west of Highway 601 southbound to Orangeburg. The accident involved two cars: a Ryder box truck and a Ford F750.
The overturned Ryder box truck had three people in it. The driver was transported to PH Richland and the passengers were taken to a hospital in Orangeburg.
The driver of the the Ford F750 was not injured. All eastbound lanes were blocked and South Carolina Highway Patrol urged drivers to find an alternative route.
All lanes are now open.
