First Alert Forecast: On/off Downpours and Storms through the Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can shut off the sprinklers and stop watering your garden! We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your First Alert Forecast over the next several days. Alert Days have been posted today through Sunday for the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Keep your umbrella handy! We’re tracking more showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
· Low clouds, fog and isolated downpours for your Friday morning, then scattered rain and storms (60%) for the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.
· We’re expecting a good drink of water this weekend. Rain chances are around 70%. The rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 80s.
· Rain/storm chances will continue into the middle of next week. Showers and storms will be scattered.
· High temperatures will be in the 80s over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up for fog and downpours this AM with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. As we move through the afternoon we’re expecting scattered downpours and storms (60%). Now it won’t rain the entire day but if you have a lawn or garden that needs watering, you can skip it today and let Mother Nature do it for you!
High temperatures the next few days will be in the middle 80s but it will be humid so keep that in mind.
With an upper-level low to our west and an area of high pressure to our east, we’ll see plenty of moisture being pushed into the Midlands the next few days. Along with that, you can add the daytime, scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon with the daytime heating.
The best chance for rain will occur during the weekend with rain chances around 70%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for localized flooding. No Alert Days have been posted for now, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Downpours and thunderstorms will continue through at least Wednesday before drying out for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 80s.
First Alert Today: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (60%). Highs in the mid 80s
Tonight: Heads up for fog and scattered downpours (40%). Lows around 70
First Alert Saturday: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (70%). Highs in the mid 80s
First Alert Sunday: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (70%). Highs in the mid 80s
Monday: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (60%). Highs in the mid 80s
Tuesday: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (50%). Highs in the mid 80s
Wednesday: Scattered downpours and storms through the day (40%). Highs in the mid 80s
