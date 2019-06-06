Expect Another Round Of Showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
If you have been waiting for a good soaking rain, you are in luck. Everyday this week we have a better opportunity to get some measurable rain on the ground. This may not be ideal if you like dry weather.
We are in a pattern that supports showers and thunderstorms, with very high humidity values. The Gulf of Mexico is filled with tropical moisture, and a ridge of high pressure is sitting off the East Coast. The clockwise flow around it helps to pumping in that tropical moisture over the southeastern states.
That means we have the opportunity to get beneficial rain over the next several days that will help with our drought numbers.
The rain chances really increase over the weekend as a batch of consistent rain inches closer to SC from the west.
There is a good chance that we will get between one and three inches of rain, over the next four to five days across the state.
Headlines
-Afternoon showers and storms will continue today
-Daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
-The weekend will bring the best chance for rain, with lower temperatures
Forecast
Thursday- Scattered showers and storms, highs around 90.
Friday- Showers and storms possible, highs in the lower 90s.
