Breaking down the difference between CBD, hemp and marijuana

CBD is the chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that does not have the psychoactive properties of THC. CBD is primarily used for medical and recreational purposes though the research on its effects are still up for medical debate. CBD has been known to aid in pain relief and lessening anxiety, but the FDA said in an article on cannabis related questions, “they recognize the potential therapeutic opportunities that CBD could offer” and are continuing to pursue research into the substance. In the state of South Carolina, according to the S.C. General Assembly, only hemp-produced CBD is legal.