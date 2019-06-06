Body found in Walmart parking lot identified as employee, officials say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found Wednesday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot.
Melissa Hopkins, 54, was found dead in her car after someone called Kershaw County EMS believing she was sick. EMS arrived on the scene and found Hopkins on the ground beside her car where some people had taken her out to perform CPR. Officials believe that Hopkins was shot.
Hopkins was an employee at Walmart. Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is currently conducting an autopsy on the body.
An investigation is currently underway by SLED, Camden Police Department and Kershaw County Coroner’s Office regarding the circumstances of Hopkin’s death.
